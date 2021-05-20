Interactive webinar on wellness organised

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A webinar on wellness has been organised by the Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) Kerala state council and WICCI Mental Health Council Kerala. Dr Arun Oommen, senior consultant neurosurgeon, VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi, interacted on the topic ‘We are what we take.’

He also stressed on the need to build up good hormones for holistic well-being. The concept was conveyed in an interesting way by explaining the importance of DOSE - Dopamine, Oxytocin, Endorphin and Serotonin - the happiness chemicals and how to get them.

He also listed other factors like diet, brain workouts, exercise, socialising, meditation and sleep that are instrumental in developing a good personality. WICCI is a national body working like an NGO to improve the condition of women.