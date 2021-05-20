Online classes: Our children are struggling with screen stress

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After the pandemic outbreak, many parents are worried about the dependence their children have on gadgets. While phones were an ‘adult thing’ in most homes earlier, with online classes, it has become a must-have for every kid. According to experts, many kids utilise gadgets for gaming and surfing than studying, especially due to the lack of a teacher’s physical presence, and parents’ inability to supervise their activities.

According to the data available with Chiri Helpline of Kerala Police, the number of distress calls they receive where children and parents are equally complaining about the non-stop online classes is very high. “Mobile addiction and family problems are the main reasons behind the distress calls, and this has increased a lot during the lockdown.

We have received a total of 4,697 distress calls since last year’s lockdown. Of them, nearly 3,000 were about children being stressed out. They are depressed because of having to isolate themselves from their friends. Some quote insomnia and loss of appetite. Few even displayed withdrawal symptoms when separated from smartphones,” said an official in charge of the Chiri Helpline.

She added that between July 12, 2020, to May 7, 2021, the helpline received 13,364 calls. Of them 8,867 were enquiries. According to Childline India Foundation District Coordinator Arun Thankachan, most calls they get is related to stress experienced by children staying indoors. “We are conducting online competitions. For example, on May 17, we are celebrating International Child Helpline Day. We have named the event ‘Dance for Save Childhood’,” he said.

THE PARENT MUST BECOME PEERS

Counselling psychologist Greeshma Natraj said that most children are not happy with online classes. “They do not want to sit in front of screens and listen to their teachers. They prefer YouTube or games, where questions are not asked. I tell parents not to put pressure on them and sit with them as peers. Kids are frustrated because they are not seeing anyone, talking, or playing. Instead of asking the child to open the book and study, sit with them and tell them to talk to you when they feel down,” she said.