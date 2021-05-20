STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oxygen recycling system developed by Indian Navy ready for clinical trial

The system is now being put for clinical trials, after which the design will be freely available for mass production.

Published: 20th May 2021 05:48 AM

Oxygen Cylinders

Oxygen Cylinders (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to overcome the existing oxygen shortage at hospitals, the Indian Navy has developed an Oxygen Recycling system (ORS) which has been accepted by specialists at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) at Thiruvananthapuram. The specialists accorded an ‘Initial Evaluation Certificate’ to the system on May 18. 

The system is now being put for clinical trials, after which the design will be freely available for mass production. The ORS, designed by Lieutenant Commander Mayank Sharma of Diving School, has been patented, and an application for patent has been filed on May 13.

The ORS is designed to extend the life of the existing medical oxygen cylinders by two to four times. 
Only a small percentage of oxygen inhaled by a patient is actually absorbed by the lungs and the rest is exhaled along with carbon dioxide.  This ORS adds a second pipe to the patient’s existing oxygen mask, which sucks out the air exhaled by a patient using a low-pressure motor. 

Both the mask inlet pipe (for O2) and the mask outlet pipe (for exhaled air) are fitted with non-return valves to maintain a positive pressure and unidirectional flow of gases to ensure the patient’s safety against dilution hypoxia.   The overall cost of the ORS prototype has been capped at `10,000 against an envisaged saving of `3,000 per day due to the recycling of oxygen. The ORS can also be used to extend the life of oxygen cylinders used by mountaineers and soldiers at high altitude and onboard naval ships and submarines.

CANCER CARE HELPLINE
KOCHI: As Covid outbreak has affected the treatment of people with other serious diseases, a team of oncologists and nurses, led by former director of Cochin Cancer Research Centre Dr Moni Abraham, has started Karkinos Cancer Helpline Centre to assist cancer patients. Oncologists Dr Sankar Rengaswamy, Dr Sunitha Daniel, Dr Ajith Nambiar, Dr Vincent Boaz and Dr Soumya Boaz will assist patients. Those 
in need can contact 93213 50770 between 9am and 4pm from Monday to Saturday.

CORP’S HOSPITAL NEARING COMPLETION
KOCHI: The work on the hospital with a capacity of 100 oxygen beds at Willingdon island to combat Covid spread is nearing completion. Sources said that it is the first time in India that a local body has come up with such a hospital that can provide oxygen facilities. The Kochi Corporation set up the hospital with the help of Cochin Port Trust and the district administration.

“The work on the oxygen plant has almost reached its final stage. Once the plant becomes operational, the hospital will start functioning,” said Mayor M Anilkumar.  The facilities are being set up by the Kochi Corporation, the district administration and the National Urban Health Mission. “We are working hard to start the facility. We are planning to start the facility within one week,” the mayor said.

