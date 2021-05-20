Retracing shadow tactics

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Scrolling through Steam’s list of on-sale games is dangerous. There’s always at least one really good game at a ludicrously low-enough price to make you snap it up. This week, that game is Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (a game I already own and love). It made my top 10 games of 2016 — but is still somehow criminally overlooked.

Set in Japan’s Edo period, Shadow Tactics puts you in charge of a ragtag group of unlikely heroes trying to unmask and thwart a mysterious warlord who’s threatening to drag the country into civil war. You’ll start off playing as the ninja Hayato, but you’ll soon be joined by various other characters, each with their skill sets, personality and play styles.

First, though, let’s talk about the games that inspired Shadow Tactics, and one series in particular. For many people, myself included, the Commandos games represent the pinnacle of real-time stealth strategy. Good news for those people, and everybody else - Shadow Tactics wears its Commandos-inspired heart proudly on its sleeve. Veterans of the earlier series will feel right at home here, although there’s not too much of a learning curve for newcomers either, thanks to the excellent UI design here.

Most missions in Shadow Tactics will see you trying to infiltrate a heavily-guarded compound or sneak up to ambush a heavily-guarded convoy or maybe ghost your way through a heavily-guarded temple - you get the idea. At the beginning of every level, you’ll pan the camera over the hordes of armed guards and other obstacles in your path, and you could be forgiven for feeling a certain amount of trepidation.

However, by the end, you’ll have sliced and weaved your way through those enemies in an extremely satisfying manner. Every mission throws new wrinkles into the mix - maybe this level has secret tunnels that you can use to get from one end of the map to the other, but only if you figure out how to find them in the first place. Or maybe there’s a wagon doing the rounds that you could take a ride in on.