Thinking on their feet: How this Kerala tribal village kept pandemic away

Mahima Anna Jacob

KOCHI: Edamalakudy, a picturesque tribal village located 40km outside Munnar town, has a unique record to its credit. They have been successful in keeping the global pandemic out — both during the first and second wave. Edamalakudy is the first tribal grama panchayat in the state. Development — technological and infrastructural — is still foreign to the residents of this hamlet — the Muthuvan community. It has around 2,600 members residing in 26 settlements spread across the lush green forest.

However, the community was well aware of the consequences if the virus gets to them. Despite their limited resources, they chalked out a perfect containment plan to help them dodge the Covid bullet. “When the first Covid case was reported in the state, the Panchayat officials called for a meeting with the ooru moopans (hamlet leaders) of each settlement. We made them aware of the situations, effects of the diseases and precautions the community has to take to keep themselves safe.

The panchayat officials also provided the Muthuvans with sanitisers and masks. The meeting was the need of the hour. Lack of sophisticated health care facilities, connectivity issues, and lack of basic amenities would have put all their lives at risk if we didn’t put a containment plan in place,” says R Varghese, panchayat secretary.

Wise decision

The tribal hamlet decided to impose a lockdown themselves, restricting community members from leaving the hamlet’s boundaries and blocking outsiders. Other than panchayat and health officials, no one was allowed in Edamalakudy.

The residents travel to Munnar on a jeep to collect vegetables and other essentials. “Initially, members from each family used to travel once a week to Munnar. With the rise in Covid cases, just two to three representatives would hop on the jeep and buy items for the entire hamlet. Upon returning, the members have to stay in quarantine for 14 days in empty shacks,” says Varghese.

As the community was adamant about not letting outsiders in, the Forest Department also stopped issuing passes. At one point, the hamlet even stopped panchayat officials from entering their boundaries. “When a few members of the community experienced mild symptoms, they went to Devikulam, but their tests returned negative,” said Varghese.

INTACT IN THE SECOND WAVE

When the surge of Covid cases happened again in March, the panchayat officials returned for meeting with the hamlet leaders and urged them to stick with last year’s containment plan. The reports of a few migrant labourers in Pettimudi testing positive for Covid caused concern among the hamlet members and panchayat officials. “Those who go to get essentials have to cross Pettimudi to reach Munnar. We have advised them to be vigilant and take utmost care to maintain social distancing,” says Varghese.

Apart from the strong containment plan, the officials believe Muthuvan’s lifestyle also contributes to keeping their community healthy. “They depend on the farmed goods from their land. They are vegetarians who cook meat only for their annual festival. The clean air and water definitely help their immune system,” adds Varghese.