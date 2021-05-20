STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Your OTT account may be on sale!

A recent study says the Indian habit of not updating passwords is making it easy for hackers to put the accounts for sale

Published: 20th May 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

By  Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic has shifted most aspects of our daily lives — banking, shopping and paying bills — online. In the digital world, an account password is probably as important as your housekey. Account Take Over (ATO) crimes is a form of identity theft where a fraudster illegally uses bots (a software application that runs automated tasks over the Internet) to access a victim’s e-commerce or other private accounts. If the hacker succeeds, he can make transactions, siphon off funds, steal credit or debit information or loyalty points, and do unauthorised shopping using the victim’s compromised account.

A recent study conducted by Technisanct Technologies Private Limited, a Kochi-based cybersecurity firm, reveals that there is a surge in ATO crimes and OTT accounts are the most targeted merchandise. For the study, the Technisanct team accessed 12,000 OTT accounts, 7,500 e-commerce applications and 4,500 EdTech brands over five months, between January and May 2021. 

They found out that many Indian users still log in using passwords they set in 2014, making it very easy for hackers to penetrate it. There has been a 90 per cent hike in the number of ATOs being reported from India in 2021 as compared to the previous year. Most of the crimes occur on leading EdTech, OTT and e-commerce platforms.

“Many people use the same password for multiple accounts for the ease of memorising. Many digital platforms also don’t mandate two-factor authentication or ask users to regularly change their passwords, fearing that it could create a dent in consumer experience. But this actually makes users more vulnerable to ATO, credential stuffing and credential cracking,” says Technisanct Technologies Founder & CEO Nandakishore Harikumar.

Credential stuffing is an automated web injection attack where hackers use credential information sourced from data breaches to gain access to the victim’s accounts. In credential cracking, hackers use dictionary lists or common usernames and passwords to guess their way into an account.

According to Nandakishore, the study also found out there is a huge demand for OTT user names and passwords since lockdown started. The credentials of many Indian accounts are being regularly kept for sale on Telegram and other data-sharing platforms on the dark web.

WHAT IS DARK WEB?
The dark web refers to encrypted online content that is not indexed by conventional search engines. Sometimes, the dark web is also called the dark net. It is a part of the deep web, which just refers to websites that do not appear on search engines. Specific browsers, such as Tor Browser, are required to reach the dark web. Using the dark web often provides more privacy, which also makes it a haven for fraudsters, hackers, and traffickers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OTT accounts
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp