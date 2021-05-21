STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

3,336 more test Covid positive in Ernakulam, 4,418 recover

As many as 3,336 more people tested positive for Covid in the district on Thursday. The test positivity rate was 21.9 per cent.

Published: 21st May 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 3,336 more people tested positive for Covid in the district on Thursday. The test positivity rate was 21.9 per cent.  In an online meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, District Collector S Suhas apprised him of Covid situation and the steps taken to address the situation.  

“Around 4,500 is the daily test per million (TPM) rate of the district while the death rate is 0.2 per cent,” Suhas said in the meeting.  Sources of infection of 70 new patients are unknown. As many as 13 health workers and 28 migrant labourers are among the new cases. 

In a relief, 4,418 patients recovered on the day. The district has 50,544 patients under treatment, of whom 42,370 are being treated at home, while 2,424 are being treated at various private hospitals in the district.  
So far, 9,44,163 people have been vaccinated in the district so far. They include 2,776 people aged between 18 and 44.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam COVID 19
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp