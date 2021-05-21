3,336 more test Covid positive in Ernakulam, 4,418 recover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 3,336 more people tested positive for Covid in the district on Thursday. The test positivity rate was 21.9 per cent. In an online meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, District Collector S Suhas apprised him of Covid situation and the steps taken to address the situation.

“Around 4,500 is the daily test per million (TPM) rate of the district while the death rate is 0.2 per cent,” Suhas said in the meeting. Sources of infection of 70 new patients are unknown. As many as 13 health workers and 28 migrant labourers are among the new cases.

In a relief, 4,418 patients recovered on the day. The district has 50,544 patients under treatment, of whom 42,370 are being treated at home, while 2,424 are being treated at various private hospitals in the district.

So far, 9,44,163 people have been vaccinated in the district so far. They include 2,776 people aged between 18 and 44.