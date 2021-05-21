Covid warriors at your doorstep: Lourdes Hospital’s initiative offers free treatment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Lourdes Hospital in Kochi has come up with an offer of free Covid treatment to those in home care. The hospital authorities said ‘Covid warriors @ your doorstep’ — a medical team of nurses and doctors — will reach the homes of Covid patients within 10-15 km of the hospital to treat them. In the wake of the rising number of patients, the aim is to make better treatment available for those bedridden and unable to reach the hospital.

“Treatment will be prioritised, from patients having difficulty in reaching hospitals to bedridden ones,” said Fr Shaiju Augustine Thoppil, director, Lourdes Hospital.“A team involving family medicine doctors and nurses will reach the doorsteps of patients. After preliminary examination, medicines will be prescribed. Along with the treatment, Covid awareness will be given to family members. Counselling will also be provided to those seeking the service. Anyone can avail the facilities provided by the hospital,” he said.

Patients in need of further treatment will be provided with a telemedicine facility. Patients staying far away from the hospital can avail the teleconsultation facility, the hospital authorities said. Covid care virtual packages of `2,500 have also been launched by the hospital.

Under that, patients under home treatment will get benefits including the attention of expert doctors in respiratory medicine, Covid-19 awareness, and the services of dieticians and mental health experts. The package can be availed for 10 days, the hospital authorities said.To register for the ‘Covid warriors @ your doorstep’ facility, contact 9496002624.