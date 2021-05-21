Kochi Corp’s Covid hospital set to open in a week

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Corporation’s new hospital at Wellingdon Island with a capacity of 100 oxygen beds will be functional within a week. The hospital will cater exclusively to critical Covid patients.The corporation has set up the hospital with the help of Cochin Port Trust and the district administration. “The work on the oxygen plant has almost reached its final stage. Once it becomes operational, the hospital will start functioning. We are hoping it will be ready in a week, “said Mayor M Anilkumar.

According to T K Ashraf, standing committee (health) chairperson of the Kochi Corporation, the hospital will have efficient doctors and nurses to constantly monitor the patients. “The oxygen plant we are setting up at the facility with the help of district administration will finish in a week. The rest of the work, including laying of the beds, is already finished, “Ashraf added.

Once the hospital is functional, the corporation will be able to treat over 500 people on its own. “The corporation has already established five CFLTCs. This will add to our efforts to provide good medical care to the district’s people. We will soon set up such facilities in other areas too,” Ashraf said.