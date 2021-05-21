STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corp’s Covid hospital set to open in a week

Kochi Corporation’s new hospital at Wellingdon Island with a capacity of 100 oxygen beds will be functional within a week.

Published: 21st May 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Corporation’s new hospital at Wellingdon Island with a capacity of 100 oxygen beds will be functional within a week. The hospital will cater exclusively to critical Covid patients.The corporation has set up the hospital with the help of Cochin Port Trust and the district administration. “The work on the oxygen plant has almost reached its final stage. Once it becomes operational, the hospital will start functioning. We are hoping it will be ready in a week, “said Mayor M Anilkumar. 

According to T K Ashraf, standing committee (health) chairperson of the Kochi Corporation, the hospital will have efficient doctors and nurses to constantly monitor the patients. “The oxygen plant we are setting up at the facility with the help of district administration will finish in a week. The rest of the work, including laying of the beds, is already finished, “Ashraf added.

Once the hospital is functional, the corporation will be able to treat over 500 people on its own. “The corporation has already established five CFLTCs. This will add to our efforts to provide good medical care to the district’s people. We will soon set up such facilities in other areas too,” Ashraf said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Corporation Covid patients oxygen beds Covid hospital
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp