STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Lead the way

Miniature artist Farhan Hameed talks about his initiation into the world of sculpting

Published: 21st May 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Farhan Hameed’s world is a miniature wonderland, where everything has been resized to insect scale, onto the tip of the graphite at the end of pencils. The 27-year-old motion graphics designer who works in Qatar uses art as a means to express his thoughts, politics, and as a response to the world. 

Colossal structures such as Eiffel Tower, global issues like Palestine, the pandemic, lockdown, farmer’s protests, and other social issues find a place in his miniature art. “It is not just a form of creative expression. For me, art is an outlet to vent my thoughts and angst on what is happening around me. I can’t be at peace if I don’t react,” says the Kozhikode-native. 

As a child, Farhan was always into art. It was while majoring in multimedia that he came across an artist who makes miniature art on pencil lead. Fascinated, Farhan bought packets of pencils and got to work. But it wasn’t that easy. One after the other, all the pencil tips broke when he tried to sculpt. Over two days, he exhausted most of his supplies, but on the third day, he made progress.

It was painstakingly difficult, Farhan recalls. “I worked for two months and created just three art pieces. I left it after that because I didn’t even know there were carving tools that help you sculpt,” he says. After nine months, he picked up the pencil again. “I also loved doing calligraphy. So my taste used to alternate between calligraphy and miniature art. After hours and hours of practice and plenty of broken pencils, I started understanding the craft better,” says Farhan. 

Despite the pain and effort, nothing beats the joy of completing work, he says.  “Every artwork of mine has a backstory. I believe that art should be capable of change. If it can make at least one person pause and think, then I have done my part,” says Farhan. His dream is to hold an exhibition of the miniature world. “There are a lot of magnificent structures here in Qatar.I want to bring it into my art,” he says.  
farhanhameedt on Instagram
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp