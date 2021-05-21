Lead the way

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Farhan Hameed’s world is a miniature wonderland, where everything has been resized to insect scale, onto the tip of the graphite at the end of pencils. The 27-year-old motion graphics designer who works in Qatar uses art as a means to express his thoughts, politics, and as a response to the world.

Colossal structures such as Eiffel Tower, global issues like Palestine, the pandemic, lockdown, farmer’s protests, and other social issues find a place in his miniature art. “It is not just a form of creative expression. For me, art is an outlet to vent my thoughts and angst on what is happening around me. I can’t be at peace if I don’t react,” says the Kozhikode-native.

As a child, Farhan was always into art. It was while majoring in multimedia that he came across an artist who makes miniature art on pencil lead. Fascinated, Farhan bought packets of pencils and got to work. But it wasn’t that easy. One after the other, all the pencil tips broke when he tried to sculpt. Over two days, he exhausted most of his supplies, but on the third day, he made progress.

It was painstakingly difficult, Farhan recalls. “I worked for two months and created just three art pieces. I left it after that because I didn’t even know there were carving tools that help you sculpt,” he says. After nine months, he picked up the pencil again. “I also loved doing calligraphy. So my taste used to alternate between calligraphy and miniature art. After hours and hours of practice and plenty of broken pencils, I started understanding the craft better,” says Farhan.

Despite the pain and effort, nothing beats the joy of completing work, he says. “Every artwork of mine has a backstory. I believe that art should be capable of change. If it can make at least one person pause and think, then I have done my part,” says Farhan. His dream is to hold an exhibition of the miniature world. “There are a lot of magnificent structures here in Qatar.I want to bring it into my art,” he says.

farhanhameedt on Instagram

