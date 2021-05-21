Local leader steps in to feed stray dogs in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Panchayat President Ullas Thomas won’t let anyone sleep hungry — man or animal. Ullas, who is also the chairman of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), distributes food made at the community kitchen to stray animals, and he plans to do so even after lockdown SPCA distributes 300 packets daily in Kakkanad, Kaloor, Kadavanthra, Tripunithura, MG Road, Palluruthi, and Vyttila. Officials from SPCA and volunteers prepare food and kits.

When the animals are hungry, they may attack people on the road. Ullas has also directed owners of closed pet shops to ensure food and water to animals.

District SPCA secretary T K Sajeevan received the contribution from Ullas. District Panchayat Secretary Aji Francis, inspector Vishnu Vijay, and assistant Iqbal K P were also present.