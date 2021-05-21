STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Permanent shelters perennial solution

With monsoon causing floods and throwing normal lives of people in low-lying areas and coastal regions into disarray, demand is growing to set up permanent shelters in affected areas
 

Published: 21st May 2021 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

A house in Puthuvypeen surrounded by water. Many other houses in the area also suffered similar fate during the recent downpour | Albin Mathew

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Rain has been bringing more pain than joy for Kochiites for the last one decade. Sea erosion, flooding of low-lying areas and disruption of essential services throw normal life into disarray, Though permanent rehabilitation is not a possible solution, the call is getting louder for permanent relief shelters which experts feel would reduce the hardships of people to a great extent. The harrowing time the people in the vulnerable areas are facing during the time of Covid makes one and all support the demand further.

“For a long time we have been demanding permanent shelters which could be used in emergency situations. The government always depends on schools and parish halls for the purpose. Though the previous UDF government had proposed the shelter project, the last LDF government converted the proposal into the ‘Punargheham’ project for permanent rehabilitation of fishermen communities. But most families found it not feasible. Instead of going for impractical projects, permanent shelters should be set up in Kochi,” said Dalfin T A, convenor, West Kochi Theeradesha Samrakshana Samithi.

He feels the district administration is secretive about the project.
“None of us have any clue about what they are planning for us. The district collector is yet to communicate with the public or representatives. None of the officials has any plans to provide lasting relief to the families. If they were serious about their job at hand, they should have listened to the families who lost their belongings in the downpour,” said Dalfin.

Apart from Chellanam, various parts of Elamkunnapuzha and Edavanakkad panchayats have also been affected by the heavy downpour caused by Cyclone Tauktae. Besides, power supply was snapped in many places in Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Palluruthy, Chellanam and Kumbalanghi.Experts point out the facilities can be used for medical emergencies too.

“It’s imperative to make such facilities, keeping future calamities in mind. Large indoor halls can be made closer to coastal shores using steel. These structures can be built in open spaces at a raised level to store essential perishable items besides rehabilitating the affected families. When we shift the families to farther areas, many are reluctant to come as it affects their means of living. With the shelters, we can ensure that all families are safe and their means of living is unaffected,” said architect S Gopakumar of Better Kochi Response Group.

PUNARGHEHAM  
Launched by the Fisheries Department, Punargeham is a project that aims at rehabilitation and thus the fulfilment of the dreams of families living in the coastal areas. As part of the initiative, fisher families living within 50 metres of the tidal area will be rehabilitated in individual houses. In its first phase, more than 400 houses were built for families in the coastal areas of Anchuthengu, Valiyathura, Chirayinkeezhu and Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram district. The funding is through the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund and budget allocation for the fisheries department.

CONTAINER HOMES
Many are pitching container homes as an alternative to permanent relief shelters. “We can offer all facilities inside a container for a family to live during testing times. Although we may have to set up a common toilet, the families will be able to use the facility as it will have a cooking space, power connection from solar panels and other requirements. Almost 45 containers can be kept ready in a safe location and they can be shifted to affected areas during times of calamity. It will reduce the unwanted expenses of immediate rehabilitation, and provide a sense of safety and privacy to each family,” said Gopakumar.

