Acrylic adventure

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Mural painting has been the less explored medium for Snamya Chandran KV. Combining the basic knowledge garnered from a one-time workshop and her natural talent, the 21-year-old has bagged a Grandmaster title in the Asia Book of Records and secured India Book of Records for the largest mural painting of Ardhanareeshwaran.

The 8X6ft canvas is not the only thing that fetched her a place in the book of prestigious records. It was also the fact that she spent five months doing it. When a tourist home asked Snamya to do a mural painting to decorate their lobby, she never thought in her wildest dreams that the work would get her such recognition.

“I knew little about murals. I took the canvas to my hostel in Kochi and worked on it there. Though I have done several paintings before, it was my first commissioned work,” says Snamya.This visual media graduate took the basic lessons in Mural painting from one of her college professors, N K Vinod. At her hostel, Snamya spend nights finishing the artform.

“I was doing my graduation at the time. Since I had classes in the morning, the only time I had to focus on the painting was the night. As I didn’t have any source to place the canvas, I sat down on the floor every night and painted on the huge canvas,” said Snamya.

She used acrylic paint to make the piece. “I thoroughly enjoyed painting Ardhanareeshwaran. Once you get the hang of the mural, your hands will catch pace and gradually enter into a state of natural flow,” says Snamya.

After five months of engaging with it, Snamya felt attached to the painting. “The night before I drew its eyes, the last part of any mural, I slept on the canvas the entire night,” quips Snamya. Snamya has been an artist since she was three. The Parassinikkadavu native has come a long way with the support of her father Chandradas K V and her mother Sobha P. The youngster’s painting of a scene from the movie Life of Pi has been kept for auction and its price will be donated to the CM’s relief fund.