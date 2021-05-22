STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Call for permanent solution to Chellanam’s misery

Residents fear another onslaught by nature as monsoon is nearing, expert says situation will be same every year if solution is not found

Published: 22nd May 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

A youth placing sand bags to block sea intrusion is shocked after another huge wave crashes into the shore at Chellanam | file pic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It has been just days after heavy rain and wind triggered by Cyclone Tauktae tore into the lives of the people of Chellanam. The residents are picking up the pieces, but hundreds remain confined to camps. With only a few days left for the monsoon to set in, the people in the region fear another onslaught by nature as sea erosion is a regular affair there during the rainy season.

Also, Cyclone Yaas — though it is expected to make landfall in Odisha — may bring the monsoon to the state earlier than normal this year. Centre for Empowerment and Enrichment member Dr Mary Anita said the situation in Chellanam has only started to limp back to normalcy. “Until a permanent solution is found to the problems being faced by the people of the coastal panchayats in the district, this will be the situation every year. This time, even places that hadn’t been flooded during Cyclone Ockhi got inundated,” said Mary.

She, however, said they could prevent a lot of damage this time due to a coordinated effort. “The entire process of rescue and relief was carried out in a structured manner by linking different departments with the disaster management authority. This helped in distributing relief materials uniformly,” she said.

This system has been in place since 2019, she said. “Also, WhatsApp groups having officials from all departments and agencies too have been made for this purpose. All these streamlined the rescue  efforts. So, if one of the groups receives information regarding a family or person getting trapped or unable to reach the relief camp or without food, it gets passed on to the person assigned to that particular area,” said Mary.

That was put into practice to ensure the availability of rescue materials and equipment, she pointed out. “One department might not have a particular piece of equipment, but it might be available with another agency. So, by passing on information, we could extend help to everyone,” she said.

According to Cleetus Punnakal, member of Chellanam Janakeeya Vedi, hundreds of houses were damaged in the aftermath of Tauktae. “People are still staying in relief camps set up around the panchayat as their houses are not yet fit for habitation,” he said. Currently, cleaning work is going on in the houses, he said.
“Now, when the monsoon hits, the people here will have to go through the entire trouble all over again,” said Cleetus.

Mary said the situation is grimmer in the case of families having children with special needs. “The houses of many such families have been destroyed and maintenance work is going on. However, if the monsoon sets in early, all plans will be shattered,” she said.Meanwhile, the fire and rescue services and the police have been carrying out relief work in Chellanam for the past three days. “They are bringing in food to relief camps,” she said.

