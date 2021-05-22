STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Covid cases dip in Ernakulam, but rampant infection among migrant workers cause for worry

There has been some respite from the number of Covid cases being reported daily in Ernakulam district over the past few days.

Published: 22nd May 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There has been some respite from the number of Covid cases being reported daily in Ernakulam district over the past few days. The test positivity rate (TPR) has also come down. However, rampant Covid infection among the migrant labourers still remains a concern for the health department. Over the last two weeks, 331 migrant labourers have tested positive for Covid in Ernakulam.

If 58 migrant labourers — the highest —were found infected on May 12, 41 more tested positive on May 13. On Thursday, it came down to 28. According to officials, the primary reason for the increased number of cases among the migrant workers is their congested accomodation units in which they live with lack of facilities for isolation. 

“Though the district administration has provided many facilities to help the labourers staying back here, many can still be seen violating the norms. For those who do not have the facility for staying in isolation at their places of residence, arrangements have been made in First Line Treatment Centres (FLTCs). They are required to move, but still many are reluctant to do so, and stay with their friends and families,” said a health official. 

In the wake of the lockdown, many migrant labourers have decided to stay back in Ernakulam at their respective places of work. This has accelerated the Covid-19 spread, when compared to the first wave. “During the first wave also, many migrant labourers were infected. However, this time, the situation is different due to the Covid variant spread and its severity. The control room launched in the district was getting a good response initially. Earlier 100 to 150 calls used to be received from migrants, but this has now come down to 20-50 calls,” said an official with the district surveillance team. 

Meanwhile, the change in testing strategy by the state government, to conduct more antigen tests than RT-PCR tests at this point of time, may also     affect the Covid control measures. According to District Collector, S Suhas, on a daily basis, over 15000 tests are being carried out, and due to the difficulty in getting the RT-PCR test kits, antigen tests will be conducted to identify and isolate Covid cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
migrant workers Covid cases Ernakulam COVID 19
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp