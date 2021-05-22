STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decentralised service soon to address the needs of differently-abled 

Those in need of tassistance will be helped by MSW volunteers of different colleges in the city

Wheelchair, Disabled

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: Differently abled members of society are the most affected during the lockdown. They are confined indoors and miss their therapies. Soon, the Social Justice Department will start block-level services with the support of MSW students under the supervision of SSA resource persons to give them the required assistance. 

“Volunteers are selected from MSW departments of nine colleges in Ernakulam. They have a union focusing on civic issues. Some of the second-year degree students have offered to volunteer for the programme. They will make a list of differently-abled people in each local body and arrange one volunteer for 10 such people. They will be supported by two teachers in each panchayat,” said  K K Subair, district social justice officer.

A committee comprising members from the Department of Health, Rural Health Mission, District Early Intervention Centres and local-level committee as per the National Trust Act, is coordinating and advising on the project. Funding will come from the social justice department. The project is expected to kickstart by May 24.

“Paraplegics and intellectually challenged people in need of therapy will be prioritised. The needs of each member would be different. Some might need therapy twice a week, while others can survive with online or telephonic support. Some others need help to arrange dialysis. Issues of parents with differently abled children will also have to be considered,” said Subair.

BUDS TO THE AID
Buds Schools and Rehabilitation Centre comes under the Kudumbashree Mission. However, since Social Justice and Women and Child Development are now under two ministers, it might affect the functioning of the project.

Mobilising resources
Resource persons from 15 Block Resource Centres in the district will coordinate functions at the block level. The Buds Rehabilitation Centre and Buds Schools in the district will also be part of the mission. Vehicles of the schools will be used to transport the differently-abled to therapy centres in case of emergency. Special schools will be made part of this project under the District Social Justice office.
 

Differently abled
