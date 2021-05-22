Ernakulam logs 3,102 new Covid cases

KOCHI: Ernakulam district on Friday reported 3,102 new Covid cases. The test positivity rate stood at 24.17 per cent. As many as 11 health workers and 17 migrant labourers tested positive on the day while the sources of infection of 90 people could not be traced. Meanwhile, 3,118 patients recovered from the illness. A total of 50,522 patients are currently undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. As many as 42,665 patients are being treated at their homes and 2,347 patients at various private hospitals in the district.
