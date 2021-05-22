MI iPad Pro: Tablet from the future 

KOCHI: If you are an iPad lover, here is some great news for you. The new M1 iPad Pro with custom-designed MI chip is the future of functionality. As compared to its predecessors, the newly designed M1 chip gives the tablet the same internal specifications as the M1 MacBook air. The new iPad Pro with its pro workflows might vote out the existing models.
An unexpected feature in the new iPad Pro is the ultra-wide front-facing camera. With a 12MP sensor and a 122‑degree field of view, it is perfect for FaceTime calls. When zoomed out, the ultra-wide gives you a lot more coverage.
While on FaceTime, the new ‘centre stage feature’ lets the camera pan and zoom to keep you and others in view as you move around the room. The feature can be turned for any app in the settings. However, the centre stage feature won’t run face ID work from different angles. Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio are the accessories available with MI iPad Pro, which is half a millimetre thicker and weighs 50g.
Features
- With an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, the new iPad Pro delivers faster performance and graphics.
- The 12.9 inch iPad Pro has the Liquid Retina XDR display, great for viewing and editing HDR photos.
- The mini LED display with 2,500 local dimming zones are made up of 10,000 mini LED’s. The screen adjusts automatically to light outside.
- 16 gigs of RAM makes even the heaviest most graphically demanding apps function fast. Pick up even heavy apps in the multitasking tray, where you can leave them.
- The USB C port at the bottom, now with the M1 chip inside is now a thunderbolt port. The most versatile port ever on Ipad.