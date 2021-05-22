MI iPad Pro: Tablet from the future 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If you are an iPad lover, here is some great news for you. The new M1 iPad Pro with custom-designed MI chip is the future of functionality. As compared to its predecessors, the newly designed M1 chip gives the tablet the same internal specifications as the M1 MacBook air. The new iPad Pro with its pro workflows might vote out the existing models.

An unexpected feature in the new iPad Pro is the ultra-wide front-facing camera. With a 12MP sensor and a 122‑degree field of view, it is perfect for FaceTime calls. When zoomed out, the ultra-wide gives you a lot more coverage.

While on FaceTime, the new ‘centre stage feature’ lets the camera pan and zoom to keep you and others in view as you move around the room. The feature can be turned for any app in the settings. However, the centre stage feature won’t run face ID work from different angles. Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio are the accessories available with MI iPad Pro, which is half a millimetre thicker and weighs 50g.

Features