Tribals above 18 years to be Covid vaccinated next week

By Express News Service

KOCHI: All tribal people in Ernakulam district aged above 18 years will be vaccinated next week. The health department and district administration have approved a request made by tribal development officer G Anilkumar to provide at least one dose of Covid vaccine to the tribal people in the district before the onset of monsoon.

Kuttampuzha panchayat president Kanthi will hold a virtual meeting with officials of tribal welfare, forest and health department in which the schedule for vaccination will be completed. There are 16,559 tribals belonging to 660 families in the district. There are 12 colonies of which 10 are located in Kuttampuzha range. A meeting of the district disaster management authority also decided to intensify Covid preventive measures in the tribal colonies.

The tribal people are known to have low immunity and the health workers deployed here had stressed the need to vaccinate them as early as possible. “The authorities have assured to provide vaccine and the plan is to complete vaccination before the onset of monsoon,” said medical officer Anoop Thulasi.