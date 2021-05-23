Kochi police deploy PPE-clad patrol teams in containment zones

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The City police have decided to ensure Covid safety protocol for personnel deployed to containment zones and other suspected superspread areas here. Special teams have been designated to carry out checks and the team will be on policing duty wearing PPE kits provided by the department.

A police advisory team headed by city police commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam decided to ensure PPE kits for the patrolling teams to ensure the safety of policemen on duty in containment zones and high-risk areas.

Narcotics Assistant commissioner Thomas K A said that the decision to provide PPE kits for policemen on patrol duty in containment zones was taken on two counts -— safety of police men and also to put out a strong message to the general public on the gravity of the situation . “With the easing of triple lockdown restrictions a section of people has started to take things lightly.

They are found roaming in the streets unnecessarily. We want to show them the seriousness of the matter and the efforts being taken to contain the spread of the virus,” he said.

Under the scheme devised by the police, the teams deployed for patrolling in high-risk areas, quarantine checks and containment zones will be separate and they will not be put on duty with other general duty policemen.

“Separate teams have been picked for the patrol duty and they have been allotted PPE kitts.The health status of these policemen will be checked regularly,” the officer said. adding, these policemen will undertake quarantine checks at the containment ones also. “We have started patrol checks in Kumbalangi and Palluruthy areas wher the virus spread is high,” he added.