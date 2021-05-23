STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi police deploy PPE-clad patrol teams in containment zones

The City police have decided to ensure Covid safety protocol for personnel deployed to containment zones and other suspected superspread areas here.

Published: 23rd May 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 04:07 PM

Policemen wearing PPE kits conducting patrolling and quarantine check in Palluruthy, a containment zone 

Policemen wearing PPE kits conducting patrolling and quarantine check in Palluruthy, a containment zone. 

By Express News Service

Special teams have been designated to carry out checks and the team will be on policing duty wearing PPE kits provided by the department.
A police advisory team headed by city police commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam decided to ensure PPE kits for the patrolling teams to ensure the safety of policemen on duty in containment zones and high-risk areas.

Narcotics Assistant commissioner Thomas K A said that the decision to provide  PPE kits for policemen on patrol duty in containment zones was taken  on two counts -— safety of police men and also to put out a strong message to the general public on the gravity of the situation . “With the easing of triple lockdown restrictions  a section of people has started to take things lightly.

They are found roaming in the streets unnecessarily. We want to show them the seriousness of the matter and the efforts  being taken to contain the spread of the virus,” he said.

Under the scheme devised by the police, the teams deployed for patrolling in high-risk areas, quarantine checks and containment zones will be separate and they will not be put on duty with other general duty policemen. 

“Separate teams have been picked  for the patrol duty and they have been allotted PPE kitts.The health status of these policemen will be checked regularly,” the officer said. adding, these policemen will undertake quarantine checks at the containment ones also. “We have started patrol checks in Kumbalangi and Palluruthy areas wher the virus spread is high,” he added.

