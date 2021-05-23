Covid recovery rate goes up in Ernakulam during lockdown

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district recorded a recovery rate of 82 per cent during the lockdown days.Health officials told the Covid review meeting convened by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday that the recovery rate will touch 90 per cent in the coming week.

“The number of Covid patients being treated at private hospitals has also come down in a week,” said the district health department officials. The statewide lockdown was imposed on May 8.Meanwhile, Covid cases are still high in some regions coming under Thrikkakara, Tripunithura, Piravom and Paravoor municipalities. The restrictions in these regions will be tightened.

In the wake of black fungus infection being reported in the district, a special team comprising doctors and other staff has been formed at the Ernakulam General Hospital. According to the health officials, the vaccination drive for inhabitants of tribal colonies in Kuttampuzha panchayat will be conducted on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.