Covid test price cap: Govt urged to factor in input costs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Diagnostic laboratories conducting Covid-19 tests have sought the support of the state and central governments in the fight against the pandemic. According to laboratory manag-ements, the price cap on RT-PCR testing is a major concern even as the government is putting in concerted efforts to ensure affordable access to quality healthcare services at large.

The laboratories requested the government to consider the input costs. Anand K, CEO of SRL Diagnostics, said they understand the gravity of the situation. “But, we should also keep in mind that there are associated costs like data entry, manpower, quality control and logistics, which have all gone above initial estimates. The government should consider these factors as well,” he said.

Dr Ajith Joy K, director of DDRC SRL, said it is critical to maintain a distributed and decentralised testing system across the state.