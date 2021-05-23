Ernakulam reports 3,219 new Covid cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Saturday reported 3,219 new Covid cases and 8,296 recoveries. The TPR stood at 24 per cent. The sources of infection of 99 persons remained unknown. As many as nine health workers and 12 migrant labourers figure amomg the positive cases.

Active cases have come down steadily in the district. Last week, the active cases numbered over 65,000 in the district. As many as 45405 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. While 37,345 patients are being treated at home, 2,347 have been admitted to various private hospitals in the district.