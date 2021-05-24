Helpline for cancer patients launched in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While Covid-19 continues to stretch the healthcare system in addressing the critical needs of those affected, people suffering from other debilitating conditions have been finding it hard to access reliable and quality information.

Offering a solution to the problem, a team of oncologists and nurses led by Dr Moni Abraham, former director of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre, has launched a helpline under the Karkinos Cancer Care.

Renowned oncologists Dr Sankar Rengaswamy, Dr Sunitha Daniel, Dr Ajith Nambiar, Dr Vincent Boaz and Dr Soumya Boaz, among others, are part of the team.

​They will make themselves available to address concerns and assist patients in the best way possible. Karkinos helpline number: 9321350770.