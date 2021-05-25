STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Archiving history

Many of us left hobbies back in school. Jaijith, however, ensured his collection of interesting news stories grew with him

Published: 25th May 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Jaijith James has over 3,000 newspapers in his collection. This Kochi-native has been collecting and filing interesting news stories across three categories — news articles, photographs, and Kochi’s history. Though he started the collection as a hobby in school, Jaijith holds somewhat of a key to the past with him now. 

“In school, I used to cut photographs and news articles of sports stars from newspapers and paste them in books. During high school, I started focusing more on national and political events. I had to take a break in between because my grandfather complained about me spoiling the newspapers,” quips Jaijith.He revived the hobby in 1997 when he was invited by his father’s friend to click photographs of Mother Teresa when her body was kept in a church in Calcutta for public viewing. 

“Among many renowned photographers from all around the world, I stood there and clicked few pictures on my film camera. I never got to see them, however. So I collected the images that came in newspapers and documented Mother Teresa’s death in the form of a magazine, which I still hold intact,” says Jaijith.
Since then, Jaijith has been finding time amidst tight work schedules to ask around among his friends and relatives and find interesting pieces of news. He had a heap of newspapers in his house.

“Taking photographs and articles from the newspaper directly and pasting it on different books was a time-consuming act. Often, the date, name of the photographer and mastheads went missing. To get hold of all the necessary information, I started collecting the whole sheet with the news article, marking it with a pen. As the sheet started to pile up, I classified the entire lot into three different categories and neatly filed it during the last year’s lockdown,” explains Jaijith.

The collection comprises of Princess Diana’s death, Saddam Hussein execution, 9/11 attack, Iraq war, Parliament attack, India’s first voter, releasing Palestinian prisoners, and several other historical photographs. There are also nerve-wracking crime stories, personal interviews of eminent personalities like K R Narayanan and Mahatama Gandhi’s personal secretary V Kalyanam, and stories of many real-life heroes.

Jaijith plans to create a photo album and high-end digital video with all the content eventually. He also intends to honour news photographers who recorded these events with a book on the world’s best news photographer. “The plan is in the pipeline. It is not an easy task to reach a location and capture the right moment at the right time,” says Jaijith.

Even in a digital world where information and photographs could be retrieved in a heartbeat, Jaijith treasures the value in this method of collection. “Though this form of reference and collection is outdated, revisiting the same gives me a sense of pride. It is proof of my consistency and perseverance,” says Jaijith.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp