Kerala Startup Mission organises ‘Big Demo day’

Around 12 startups from the state got a chance to demonstrate their products and services as part of the Big Demo day.

Published: 25th May 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To set a platform for the investors, corporates and individuals to leverage the products and services from the startup ecosystem, a virtual exhibition was held as part of the Kerala Startup Mission’s (KSUM) fifth edition of the ‘Big Demo Day’ series. The event was organised in association with industry bodies, funding agencies and various corporate firms.

The one-day programme was aimed at showcasing the innovative ideas of socially impactful startups from the sectors such as agritech and healthcare to even robotics, the internet of things ( IoT), energy, water conservation and e-mobility.

The one-day programme was aimed at showcasing the innovative ideas of socially impactful startups from the sectors such as agritech and healthcare to even robotics, the internet of things ( IoT), energy, water conservation and e-mobility. Some of the startups included Nava Design and Innovation, Genrobotic Innovations, Allabout Innovations, NavAlt Solar and Electric Boats Private Limited, Medtra innovative technologies, Lamaara Technologies, Embright Infotech. The previous edition, held during the first wave of Covid-19, had received an encouraging response from the industry.
 

Comments

