Quizgate: An app to quiz your way out of Covid blues

This Class VII student is trying to get more of his peers interested in the sport

Published: 25th May 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Gautham V Nair, an 11-year-old student from Kozhikode, was not ready to waste away the lockdown period with just fun and games. The prodigious quizzer has launched ‘Quiz gate,’ a quizzing app for kids, to encourage more of his peers to play the sport.

“It’s my mother Devi who prompted me to take up quizzing at the age of six. Once I found my interest in the game, I was glued to it. When the lockdown returned, I thought of using my app development skills to get more kids involved in the sport,” said Gautham.

Quiz gate was launched on May 12 and has more than 750 downloads so far. “Adding several interesting segments, we are giving an informative experience to the participants. My quizzing club, Team Quiz Gate is also supporting the initiative. Once in two weeks, we update all questions,” he said.

The avid quizzer has won several national-level competitions in the last few years. “Since the age of eight, I have won around 5 competitions each year. I also participated in several international competitions with the support of my mentor Snehaj Srinivas. But the lockdown put a break to all this. When one of my friends called me for an online ludo game, I thought why not launch an app for my favourite game,” said the Class VI student of Devagiri CMI Public school, Kozhikode.

Apart from quizzing, coding is another area of interest for Gautham. “Along with quizzing and app development, I’m learning coding languages these days. I want to manage my academics alongside these hobbies. Besides, I have been conducting several competitions for participants across all age groups,” he added.

