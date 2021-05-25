Southern Railway delivered 246.56 MT oxygen to Kerala in two weeks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Southern Railway has delivered 246.56 Metric Tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to Kerala in the past two weeks. In a press release, Southern Railway stated that the first oxygen express, carrying six oxygen containers having 117.9 MT of LMO, was dispatched from Tata Steel Siding in Kalinganagar, Odisha, reached at Vallarpadam Container Terminal, Kochi, on May 16. The second oxygen express for Kerala, carrying 128.66 MT in seven containers, was dispatched from Rourkela and arrived at Vallarpadam Container Terminal on May 22.