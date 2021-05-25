STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TPR above 50% in Kadungalloor, curbs imposed

The Covid restrictions enforced in Ernakulam district have yielded the set results.

Published: 25th May 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid restrictions enforced in Ernakulam district have yielded the set results. The number of panchayats with over 50% test positivity rate (TPR) has been brought down to just one. Only Kadungalloor panchayat has a TPR of 50% now. According to the district administration officials, strict restrictions have been imposed in the panchayat. 

As per District Collector S Suhas, more Covid tests will be conducted in the panchayat and also more police personnel have been deployed to ensure that everyone complies with the restrictions. “Mobile teams will be deployed in the region to carry out more tests. Along with the symptomatic patients, Covid tests will also be done on asymptomatic patients,” said Suhas. 

On May 8, the TPR in Kadungalloor panchayat was 52.18%. Around 400 active cases were reported in the panchayat. According to a health official, 50 people have died of Covid-19 in the panchayat so far.  As part of the Covid restrictions, no person will be allowed to wander unnecessarily in the containment zones. Strict checking will be done at the borders of the panchayat. There will be restrictions on the entry to the containment zones. Restrictions are imposed on commercial institutions and migrant labour camps as well. Covid-19 awareness sessions were held for migrant labourers. 

“The cooperation of the volunteers is being sought in ensuring there is no crowding at the commercial establishments and essential stores. Actions will be taken against those violating the Covid protocol. The ward-level coordination in preventing the spread will also be strengthened. The aim is to bring down the TPR below 25% in the district. Even in municipalities, the TPR has come down below 35%,” said a health official. 

Kadungalloor test positivity rate COVID 19
