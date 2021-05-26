Brute strength

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever since he earned the ‘Mister Palakkad’ title under the 75kg classic physique category in 2016, Sarath Radhakrishnan has come a long way. Having set foot in prestigious competitions like NPC International Cup of Poland, Regional Qualifier, the 24-year-old recently bagged the 173 Junior Men’s Physique Open Class title at the competitions. Bodybuilding and maintenance is an art for this youngster, one he has given his life to.

At the competition dominated by participants from European countries, Sarath was the only Indian, or rather, the only Malayali at the International Cup of Poland, which was held in Warsaw, Poland, on May 15th. “National Physique Committee is the only amateur organization recognized by the IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness). Since the title falls in the men’s physique category, the focus is more on the upper body. Unlike other categories that give importance to weight, height attracts more points from the judging panel,” says Sarath.

For him, bodybuilding and fitness have always been an integral part of life. Staying one step ahead of participants with as much passion was not easy. Eight months of vigorous training under Lukas Sosinski, the Polish champion himself, and a strict diet and workout plan was Sarath’s path to the title.

Sarath focused on cardio, free weights, back, shoulder, abs workouts, accompanied by protein-rich meals six times a day. The diet plan changes monthly. Vitamin and kreatin supplements were added to his plan to enhance quality muscle development.

better facilities and a chanGe of mindset

“In my experience, Kerala or India doesn’t have adequate resources or governmental initiatives to support bodybuilding as compared to the environment abroad. Bodybuilding aspirants have to undergo training from the right professional or else, the time and money invested will go in vain,” Sarath says. The societal mindset is also discouraging, he adds.

“I have had people judge me because they think that my muscles come from consuming protein powder and steroids. Lack of awareness makes them criticise the hard work that goes into a routine like bodybuilding,” adds Sarath. Sarath also provides online and personal training to clients globally. The youngster finished his post-graduation in Management at Vistula University, Poland. Sarath aims to continue his passion and is working hard to reach his forever dream of becoming the next Mr. Olympia.

Hardwork pays off

“Just having a good physique won’t help you win the competition. One should also know how to flex it, make it aesthetically pleasing for the judges. No matter how good your physique is, your confidence,

calmness and attitude play a crucial role in the points you earn,” explains Sarath. The competition was all the more challenging for Sarath due to the language barrier. “Majority of the population doesn’t speak English, and this includes the trainers. They would coach me in polish and whatever limited English they knew,” says Sarath. Though he flagged off his body-building journey from Vadakanchery, his hometown near Thrissur, Sarath opines that opting to do higher studies abroad gave him a lot of opportunities.