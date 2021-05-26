STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid norms: Rules to get tougher at fishing harbours

Fishing harbours to be closed down if they don’t follow Covid protocol, say authorities

Published: 26th May 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

With the Covid situation and adverse weather preventing them from deep-sea fishing, traditional fishermen use their free time to repair their nets. A scene from Fort Kochi on Tuesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Considering the huge rush at fishing harbours at the time of auction and sale of fish when lockdown norms were eased in areas where triple lockdown was implemented, the district administration has decided to introduce strict measures to ensure that harbours are working in compliance with Covid-19 precautionary measures. 

The meeting of District Disaster Management Authority held here on Tuesday decided to close down harbours till further notice if their functioning is not based on Covid-19 protocol. “We have also decided to conduct Covid test for the workers at Munambam harbour. It will also be made mandatory that all workers at the harbour should undergo antigen test. A new set of guidelines will be issued for harbour in the wake of Covid-19. These guidelines will be finalised jointly by the officers of fisheries, health and police departments,” a top official who attended the meeting said.

The meeting also decided to intensify pre-monsoon cleaning activities in Ernakulam. Cement sacks for constructing sea walls will be brought down from Kochi Port. Meanwhile, district collector S Suhas, who presided over the meeting, said Ernakulam will be ready to host more patients, if a situation arises, from other districts as more oxygen beds are being arranged at the temporary Covid hospital at Ambalamugal. “The fire audit of the new hospital will be completed by Wednesday,” he said.

45+ CAN BOOK FOR JABS FROM TODAY
Vaccination for those above 45 will be held on Thursday. On Monday and Tuesday, the vaccination drive was held for those who are between 18 and 44. The booking facilities for those above 45 will begin on Wednesday at 10am through cowin.gov.in. Those who are above 45 will have to book the slot, including vaccination centres and time, in advance.

The authorities said that spot registration facility would not be available. The health department officers also said that those who are yet to take Covishield second dose (if they had completed the stipulated time frame), frontline workers who are yet to take vaccines and health workers can apply for the slots. Health workers should produce employment certificates.

