Home is where school is 

KOCHI: Many parents are tired of online classes. They worry about the increased screen time among their children and its behavioural implications.The alternative seems to be homeschooling, a trend that is picking up across the state.However, experts warn that the effectiveness of homeschooling depends on the skills of parents.Long-term negative effects could include the child losing out on social skills due to lack of physical interactions

Ever since the pandemic outbreak, normal life has been thrown out of gear and school-going children are one of the worst affected. While online classes are back in focus, many parents of school-age children have also brought about a change in their approach to educating their child. Many of them have ditched the traditional educational method and virtual learning, and have adopted homeschooling techniques and other alternative learning methods.

Vani Jose, parent of a three-and-a-half-year-old, says, “Before the pandemic, I enrolled my daughter in a pre-school so that she could have social interactions. Then the lockdown happened and classes shifted online, which upset me. This is when I thought of homeschooling my child. I made monthly plans for her. Two weeks were dedicated only for life skills and also integrating sensory activities in the daily routine. A lot of reading was also incorporated into her schedule. Since I knew that by the age of four, she would have to start writing, we also work towards developing pre-writing skills.”

Seema Lal, an educator by profession, is another parent who has pulled her children from school and is currently homeschooling them. “My kids aged 12 and 15 were going to a private school in Kochi. In April last year, the schools suddenly shifted to virtual platforms without even educating the children and parents about it. I noticed that the school also started doubling the assignments, and children were burdened and exhausted. Learning became limited to just academics with online classes. This is why I thought of homeschooling my children,” says Seema.

She adds, “My elder son has already enrolled himself in The National Institute for Open Schooling (NIOS). He has started writing blogs and some of them even got published. According to the conventional schooling system, my younger son had attention deficit issues and never used to like reading. But, ever since I switched to homeschooling, he has taken a liking to books as he is allowed to read as per his convenience.” Not just academics, Seema is happy that her children are also part of daily household chores and activities.

‘EFFECTIVENESS DEPENDS ON PARENTS’ SKILLS’

Many experts, however, suggest that the effectiveness of homeschooling depends on the skills of the parents. “It depends on how parents engage the children in activities and how they reduce their screen time. When both parents are working, homeschooling can be challenging as one parent needs to monitor the child. Also, the school environment helps expose the child to diversity, but with homeschooling, it needs to be seen how parents fulfil it,” said Vanidevi P T, a child psychologist based in Thiruvananthapuram. The expert also opined that though the government has laid down guidelines regarding the timing of the online classes, it is not being followed by most of the schools.

This has led to children developing health issues from prolonged screen time. She also added that online classes had also led to uncontrolled gadget usage in children. “Uncontrolled gadget use has led to behavioural issues in children. So, parents need to monitor kids — be online classes or during home schooling,” said Vanidevi

Stress for parents

Accoridng to Calvert Education Services, LLC, an int’l homeschooling centre, it could potentially increase stress among parents too, having to take on the parenting and teaching responsibilities with kids.

Popular abroad

Over 2.5 million children are homeschooled in the United States. Numbers keep increasing annually

Here to stay

According to a recent survey, 46 per cent of the parents of children aged six and below who responded to the survey said they are going to continue homeschooling, either exclusively or partially even after the pandemic. From among the 46 per cent, 8.5 per cent said they would do exclusive homeschooling

Parent’s role

Effectiveness of teaching at home depends on how parents engage the children in activities and how they reduce their screen time. This can be tough when both parents are working