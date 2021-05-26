Mass Covid vaccination drive begins in tribal belt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The health department, in association with Kuttampuzha panchayat and tribal welfare and forest departments, launched a mass vaccination drive in the tribal belt on Tuesday. The plan is to provide the first dose of vaccine to all tribals aged above 18 years living in the colonies located inside the forest. As per an initial estimate prepared by the tribal department, 3,104 tribals live in 17 settlement colonies who are aged above 18 years. The plan is to complete the vaccination in three days.

On Tuesday, the residents of Thalavachapara, Variyam, Thalukandam and Kunchippara were vaccinated. Seven teams comprising five members each including a doctor were deployed for vaccination. Three teams were deployed at Variyam while two teams administered the vaccines at Kunchippara.

A few health workers stayed back at the colonies located in the deep forest to attend to people who develop post-vaccination reactions. Vehicles have been provided to shift people who develop health issues to hospitals.