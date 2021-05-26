STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mass Covid vaccination drive begins in tribal belt

The health department, in association with Kuttampuzha panchayat and tribal  welfare and forest departments, launched a mass vaccination drive in the tribal belt on Tuesday.

Published: 26th May 2021 06:31 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The health department, in association with Kuttampuzha panchayat and tribal welfare and forest departments, launched a mass vaccination drive in the tribal belt on Tuesday. The plan is to  provide the first dose of vaccine to all tribals aged above 18 years living  in the colonies located inside the forest.  As per an initial estimate  prepared by the tribal department, 3,104 tribals live in 17  settlement colonies who are aged above 18 years. The plan is to complete  the vaccination in three days.

On Tuesday, the residents of  Thalavachapara, Variyam, Thalukandam and Kunchippara were vaccinated. Seven teams comprising five members each including a doctor were  deployed for vaccination. Three teams were deployed at Variyam while two  teams administered the vaccines at Kunchippara.

A few health workers stayed  back at the colonies located in the deep forest to attend to people who develop post-vaccination reactions. Vehicles have been provided to shift  people who develop health issues to hospitals. 

