STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

What educators say

Totto Learning has been providing both offline and online training tools, not just for the children but also the parents, involving them in various activities.

Published: 26th May 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Online shopping

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jofin Joseph, the co-founder of Totto Learning, a Kochi-based startup that is redefining early learning, says, “Homeschooling has become a necessity rather than a trend. For children up to six years, learning is much more experiential and hence, online classes would not be effective for them. Children in this age group have a low attention span and have been facing problems both physically and mentally with online classes. Realising this, many parents have switched to homeschooling,” says Jofin.

He added that though homeschooling was considered an extreme step earlier, many parents are adopting it as an effective tool for educating their children focusing on the skills that they would need as opposed to mere lessons from a book.

“According to a recent survey, 46 per cent of the parents of children aged six and below who responded to the survey said they are going to continue homeschooling, either exclusively or partially even after the pandemic. From among the 46 per cent, 8.5 per cent said they would do exclusive homeschooling,” he said. 

Totto Learning has been providing both offline and online training tools, not just for the children but also the parents, involving them in various activities.The open school platforms have also started gaining momentum in Kerala. “We are using the platform of National Institute of Open School (NIOS) and many admissions are coming from children of 14 years of age and above. The idea is to encourage the passion in children rather than burdening them with stress caused due to school life,” said Chitra Vinod, a special educator at Tattwa Center of Learning, Kochi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp