Abstinence or illegal liquor? Very few have withdrawal symptoms

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It seems addicts in Ernakulam are getting used to liquor abstinence as very few withdrawal symptom cases have been reported during this lockdown. Excise officials also suspect that it is because of the clandestine supply of liquor/arrack in the black market and some people, anticipating the lockdown, stocking up enough to survive for a month.

Shijo Antony, a counsellor of the excise’s Vimukthi de-addiction programme, said very few people are coming forward with withdrawal symptoms these days. “During the lockdown last year, we used to get frequent calls from persons or their relatives for counselling after facing withdrawal symptoms. However, there are very few such cases this time. We had even organised counselling sessions on Google Meet during which a lot of persons spoke about their addiction issues last year,” he said.

“This year, the lockdown was well anticipated. Maybe, addicts stocked enough liquor to survive for a month. Another possibility is that liquor or illegally brewed arrack is available in the black market,” he said.

An excise officer who works with the de-addiction centre at Muvattupuzha government hospital said there are very few cases reported at the hospital. “Maybe, fearing severe Covid-19 spread, addicts are not seeking medical assistance. As Muvattupuzha government hospital is a Covid hospital now, there is no admission of de-addiction patients,” he said.

Ernakulam Excise Deputy Commissioner T A Ashokumar said the supply of liquor through the black market cannot be ruled out. “Last year, it was for the first time that liquor shops in the state were closed for over a month. Regular drinkers had never experienced a situation like that before. Having the experience of last year, regular users of liquor could be waiting with the hope of reopening liquor outlets in a month. But we cannot rule out the availability of liquor in the black market.

There are possibilities of liquor supply taking place from neighbouring states and Union Territory where shops are open. Brewing of arrack could also be taking place in individual houses for personal use,” he said.

According to him, after the lockdown was declared this year, around 1,700 litres of wash and 700 litres of arrack have been seized in Ernakulam district. “Most of such cases were reported from rural areas. We act on intelligence inputs. However, it will be very hard to detect if arrack is brewed in small quantities inside houses for individual use,” he said.