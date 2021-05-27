Balloon sellers become bike lifters during lockdown period

By Express News Service

KOCHI: They were involved in the sale of balloons at festive grounds in Perumbavoor area for eke out a living. However, the lockdown hit their business adversely and the duo, who are natives of Idukki, subsequently turned into another job, which could draw huge money than their prior business — bike theft. However, they ran out of luck when the Ernakulam Rural police arrested them while they were travelling on a stolen motorcycle.

24-year-old Binu Varghese and a minor were arrested as part of an investigation into the alleged theft of a motorcycle owned by Assainar, a Thadiyittaprambu native. The theft occurred last week, said police. A special team formed by the rural police arrested. Police also seized the stolen vehicle. Upon the arrest, the accused confessed that they had been stealing bikes in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts. “It is suspected that they were operating under the cover of balloon sale as they were history sheeters. Binu Varghese was arrested in a drug peddling case while the other was arrested in three bike theft cases earlier,” said an officer.

The duo was produced before the court, said Thadiyittaparambu SHO R Rajeesh. “Youths are involved in lifting high-end bikes for easy money. As it’s the lockdown time, they think they can hoodwink the officials as we are busy with lockdown duties,”said another officer with Rural police.

Perumbavoor police arrested four people, including two minors, on charges of bike theft last Friday. The arrested adults were Sarath Kaitharam, 19, of Kottuvally and Ashwin Puthussery, 19, of Kaitharam. The police arrested the accused while they were travelling on the stolen bike.