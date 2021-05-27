STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Balloon sellers become bike lifters during lockdown period

The theft occurred last week, said police. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: They were involved in the sale of balloons at festive grounds in Perumbavoor area for eke out a living. However, the lockdown  hit their  business  adversely and the duo, who are natives of Idukki, subsequently turned  into another job, which could draw huge money than their prior  business — bike theft. However, they ran out of luck when the Ernakulam Rural police arrested them while they were travelling on a stolen motorcycle.

24-year-old  Binu Varghese and a minor were arrested as part of an investigation into the alleged theft of a motorcycle owned by Assainar, a Thadiyittaprambu native. The theft occurred last week, said police. A special team formed by the rural police arrested. Police also seized the stolen vehicle. Upon the arrest, the  accused confessed that they had been stealing bikes in Ernakulam and  Kottayam districts. “It is suspected that they were operating under the cover of balloon sale as they were history sheeters. Binu Varghese was arrested in a drug peddling case while the other was  arrested in three bike theft cases earlier,” said an officer.  

The duo was produced before the court, said  Thadiyittaparambu  SHO R Rajeesh. “Youths are involved in lifting high-end bikes for easy money. As it’s the lockdown time, they think they can hoodwink the officials as we are busy with lockdown  duties,”said another officer with Rural police.  

Perumbavoor police arrested four people, including two minors, on charges of bike theft last Friday. The arrested adults were Sarath Kaitharam, 19, of Kottuvally and Ashwin Puthussery, 19, of Kaitharam. The police arrested the accused while they were travelling on the stolen bike.

