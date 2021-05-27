Call of the wild

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: To capture all the emotions in a perfect fleeting moment in the wild, one has to have a passion, an undying love for the frame. Wildlife photographer Biju Karakkonam uses his photographs to create a social commentary about the need to preserve the wild. “My focus is on bringing people’s attention to nature and animals. I advocate the need to preserve forests,” says Biju.

As someone passionate about the wild, Biju treads unknown territories to capture rare moments and creatures — a journey that began in his twenties. For the past 25 years, his is a life spent in the woods.

The Karakkonam-native also considers nature to be his biggest inspiration. It was during his college days that he started using an autofocus SLR camera that belonged to his friend. Soon, it became an integral part of Biju’s adventures. Even while learning photography, he focused on nature, and later, on the wild.

“As photographers, we are creating history — freezing each bygone moment and keeping it for posterity. Only if you first see the images with your heart, can you capture them with your camera. So I feel the photographer has to capture the moment twice — one in his heart and then on the lens. That is the trick to getting magnificent pictures,” he adds.

Biju has conducted over 80 photography exhibitions. His love for photography and nature has also crept into his writings. Biju has published over 60 quotes and around 61 are available in Goodreads.

Lately, one of his quotes was published in the Norwich & District Photographic Society (NDPS), one of the oldest photographic societies in the country. Several international websites have carried his quotations. “My writing is all about nature and photography. Nature is the mother of all fine arts and it’s my greatest inspiration,” says Biju.

By now, he is familiar with all the sounds and smells of the wild. This self-taught photographer says all the frames in the wild are a bonus. “When I go into the forest, I don’t go there expecting to see any animal. I go there just to enjoy the wilderness. Any picture I get is a bonus,” he says. Biju has simple advice for any aspiring wildlife photographer — respect the wild, enjoy it and it will reward you with its mysteries.