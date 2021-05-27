Cops to intensify vehicle inspections at night

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To step up its vigil in the fight against the Covid pandemic, the city police will intensify vehicle inspections at night. The police officers said they have noticed many people venturing out with their vehicles unnecessarily. On Wednesday, the police registered 94 cases under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance for the violation of lockdown regulations.

As many as 167 people were booked for not wearing masks while 214 people were booked for flouting social distancing norms. As many as 45 vehicles were seized. People can alert officials about quarantine violation on 8590202066 or 1090 or at the nearest police station.

The police said stringent action will be initiated against firms that sell Covid defence equipment at high prices and those selling substandard goods.Meanwhile, 340 cases were registered in the rural police limits for violation of lockdown regulations. As many as 64 people were arrested and 705 vehicles seized. Action was initiated against 1,516 people for flouting social distancing norms and against 1,021 people for not wearing masks.