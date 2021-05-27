STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Food for the spirit

This Thrissur-native’s vlogs will make you want to declare every day a cheat day

Published: 27th May 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Being a certified personal trainer and aspiring bodybuilder, Mohamed Ameer must count his calories. This inevitable aspect of his profession, however, doesn’t stop the self-proclaimed foodie from following his passion — food vlogging. He travels a long way to grab a bite of the yummiest platefuls, putting it out for his followers to cherish. 

The Mr. South India winner and Mr. India participant’s Instagram handle became especially active during the 2020 lockdown. “Exploring my tastebuds has been a passion since I can remember. Post lockdown, as it was difficult to travel, vlog, and most importantly, eat all the delicious food out there, I started posting videos of self-discovered recipes — few tried and proven ones from my mother’s, and the others I have derived using available recipes,” says Mohamed.

Maintaining fitness while being a foodie means intense workouts to balance it out —  for up to two-and-a-half-hour-long daily. “People frequently ask me how I manage it. As a bodybuilder, I function in two seasons. Food expeditions and vlogging are done during the off-seasons. I consume carbohydrate and fat-rich food exclusively for the vlogs.  During on seasons, I follow a healthy lifestyle and a strict diet along with daily workouts,” says Mohamed.

Mohamed’s vlog and unique recipes have catered to the business of a few restaurants. “I was once called by a restaurant to make some changes to their existing recipes. I made a few alterations, and the dish turned out to be a hit after the vlog was released,” beams Mohamed. Instagram: foodie_muscle_man

