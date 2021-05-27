STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Major supplier of banned tobacco in southern districts, aide arrested 

 A major supplier of  banned tobacco products in the state’s southern  districts and his accomplice were arrested and 68 sacks of  the products being transported from Bengaluru seized.

Police and dog squad near the truck which was loaded with banned tobacco, at Koratty in Thrissur on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A major supplier of  banned tobacco products in the state’s southern  districts and his accomplice were arrested and 68 sacks of  the products being transported from Bengaluru seized. Laiju, 41, of Kannampuzha house at Koodapuzha in Chalakudy, and Anantha Padhmanabhan, 28, of Kalappattu  House at Aloor were arrested in an early morning vehicle inspection on the National Highway stretch at Koratty on  Wednesday.   The police seized the tobacco products worth `15 lakh along with  their truck based on a tipoff. According to  the police, the tobacco products, primarily Hans, Pan Parag, and I Cool,  were hidden inside plastic granules. 

Laiju

The dog squad helped the police recover the tobacco products. Nearly 250 sacks were stored in the truck. “This is not  the first time Laiju and his friend transported the banned tobacco to  the state.  He used to sell these banned  products  in Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam and  Pathanamthitta districts. Migrant workers settled in Perumbavoor are  also his customers. Though we tried to nab him during his previous  attempts, we failed.

Finally, we could nab him with the  products,” said a police officer who was part of the team.  “He used to bring the products in a big truck and after crossing  the state border, he would shift the products to smaller vehicles.  

We also learnt that he had a godown in Ernakulam district from  which he used to distribute the tobacco products to retailers. We have started a probe,” said the officer.Thrissur City Police  Commissioner G Poonguzhali said a probe is on to track down other  people involved in the crime.

