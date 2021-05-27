Major supplier of banned tobacco in southern districts, aide arrested 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A major supplier of banned tobacco products in the state’s southern districts and his accomplice were arrested and 68 sacks of the products being transported from Bengaluru seized. Laiju, 41, of Kannampuzha house at Koodapuzha in Chalakudy, and Anantha Padhmanabhan, 28, of Kalappattu House at Aloor were arrested in an early morning vehicle inspection on the National Highway stretch at Koratty on Wednesday. The police seized the tobacco products worth `15 lakh along with their truck based on a tipoff. According to the police, the tobacco products, primarily Hans, Pan Parag, and I Cool, were hidden inside plastic granules.

The dog squad helped the police recover the tobacco products. Nearly 250 sacks were stored in the truck. “This is not the first time Laiju and his friend transported the banned tobacco to the state. He used to sell these banned products in Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta districts. Migrant workers settled in Perumbavoor are also his customers. Though we tried to nab him during his previous attempts, we failed.

Finally, we could nab him with the products,” said a police officer who was part of the team. “He used to bring the products in a big truck and after crossing the state border, he would shift the products to smaller vehicles.

We also learnt that he had a godown in Ernakulam district from which he used to distribute the tobacco products to retailers. We have started a probe,” said the officer.Thrissur City Police Commissioner G Poonguzhali said a probe is on to track down other people involved in the crime.