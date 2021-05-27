STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sky is the limit

Midhila Jose, a mother, wife, PhD scholar and now beauty pageant winner, wants to inspire women to dream even after marriage

Published: 27th May 2021 06:45 AM

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Unfortunately, for centuries, marriage has been a finishing line for many women out there. 
When responsibilities mount, many of them, who were once dreamers, often forget to make headway and fail to get hold of what they truly desire.But for 31-year-old Midhila Jose, who got married at 19 and gave birth to the now 10-year-old Antonio Santo soon after, marriage was never a reason to put an end to her identity. Now a PhD scholar, she recently won the Mrs. India International 2020 held at Kuala Lampur.“Womanhood and motherhood are glorified in our country.

The praise associated with it tends to confine women to societal norms, forcing them to build their entire life around family and kids. By doing so, women, instead of creating their own identity, often just wear the tag of being a wife or mother — of somebody. I want to inspire more women to come out of their shells,” says Midhila.

Midhila took her first step into the world of beauty pageants in 2019. “My friend Reji Bhaskar, who is a photographer, informed me about the beauty pageant Mrs. Malabar. I decided to give it a shot. Mrs. Malabar fame turned out to be a source of motivation for a lot of young women who until then used to pose marriage and the responsibilities associated with it as an excuse for not pursuing their dreams,” explains Midhila. She is now gearing up to contest in the Mrs. Universe 2021 contest to be held in Seoul, South Korea, in November. 

Mrs. India International
Not knowing what changes being Mrs. India International could bring in her life, Midhila, who juggles the family-run business and studies, took the initial steps by joining the audition held in Bangalore.

“As part of the event, I had to make some lifestyle changes. After pregnancy, I gained almost 84 kg. By working out for 45 minutes daily, without following any strict diet plan, I brought it down to 63kg,” said Midhila.

EDUCATION IS IMPORTANT
Pursuing higher education after marriage was never a hurdle for Midhila. “While I was doing masters, my son was one year old. I used to take him to college and make him sit along with me during classes,” adds Midhila. Her family always took education to the forefront. 

