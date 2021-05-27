STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Steps on to prevent monsoon diseases

Ahead of the monsoon, the district health department has urged people to take all precautionary measures against spread of communicable disease. 

Published: 27th May 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ahead of the monsoon, the district health department has urged people to take all precautionary measures against spread of communicable disease. The department has also adopted steps to strengthen preventive activities against communicable diseases, including dengue and leptospirosis in the district. 

As part of this, online ward-level meeting were convened by district panchayat president Ullas Thomas on Wednesday, during which health workers in different panchayats were asked to strengthen the preventive activities, including creating awareness among the public. 

“We have to be on the lookout for dengue and leptospirosis cases. People should be careful. Since dengue fever becomes severe for those who had it earlier, awareness and preventive activities will  be strengthened in areas where such cases were reported earlier,” said district surveillance officer S Sreedevi.

“Cleanliness drive will also be carried out in those regions. There is also a chance of an outbreak of water-borne diseases during the monsoon,” she said. Health officials said self-medication should be avoided in any symptomatic cases. Preventive medicines should be taken by those working on daily wages at farms, MGNREGA employees and dairy farmers. Dry day should be observed in offices and homes as well.  

Inspections and awareness programmes will be carried out at migrant camps, eateries and restaurants. 
The officials concerned have been asked to identify the relief camps in their respective panchayats to address any emergency situation. Deputy collector S Shajahan and various panchayat presidents attended the meeting.

