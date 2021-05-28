Can’t catch a break

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coastal areas of Ernakulam have been fighting long wars with the sea and rain for years now. This year, however, even before the onset of the monsoon, they are being haunted by back-to-back cyclones and sea erosion. After the disaster caused by Cyclone Tauktae, Veliyathanparambu beach in Nayarambalam was trashed by sea waves yet again on Thursday. The sea wall has fallen apart, and with monsoon around the corner, the residents have little hope left. A Sanesh’s picture tell the story