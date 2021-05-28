STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Get real with the Narzo 30 5G

Our take on the new offering from Realme is that it will not let you down!

Published: 28th May 2021 05:28 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Realme has launched the new Realme Narzo 30 5G a few days after it came out with the 4G model. The new variant runs on Android 11 Realme UI 2.0 and offers a quality design. The chipset of Narzo is the MediaTek Dimensity 700, with an octa-core CPU associated with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, also enables expansion of up to 1TB via micro SD card. The incorporation of the energy-efficient 7nm process will prevent the phone from overheating.

As far as the display of the set is concerned, the Narzo 30 5G will not let down its user. The 6.5 inches display is clubbed with full HD Plus Resolution (2400*1080) and IPS LCD panel along with 600 nits peak brightness. Every second the phone refreshes up to 90 times. With a 180 Hz touch sampling rate and 20:9 aspect ratio, the phone serves as a decent pick. Narzo will guarantee to run a long time even in low charge due to the installation of the 5000mAh battery. Charges quickly in 18W charging power.

Gaming and graphics are supported with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) On the top left, one can find the rectangle-shaped camera setup that houses, one primary 48MP camera, 2 megapixels macro camera, and 2 megapixels black and white sensor with an f/2.4 portrait lens. The selfie camera has 16 MP AI. What the set lack is the non-availability of an ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G comes in racing blue and racing silver. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock are added advantages. The variant is priced at EUR 219 (roughly Rs. 19,400)

