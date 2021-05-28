You can 'bank' on these Covid warriors, quite literally!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While mainstream banks are reluctant to offer a public-friendly approach in the wake of the second wave of Covid, a small-scale bank in Kochi is scripting an example for other public sector institutions. From disinfecting households to the distribution of food packets and other essential services free of cost, Edappally service cooperative bank has been involved actively in Covid mitigation activities.

“We started the initiatives at a time when shortage of oxygen cylinders, ventilators, face masks, and sanitisers were pouring in from different parts of the country.

We had bought an ambulance during the 2018 floods. So we have been using it to transport critical patients to hospitals for the past two months,” said TG Ravi, a bank official.The institution has also set up a 24x7 volunteer group for emergency services across Kochi.

“We hired around 10 volunteers and gave them sanitisation and emergency care training under the Eloor Fire force officer . They looked after the fumigation works at nearby houses with Covid patients,” he said.

The bank’s volunteers have also taken up cremation of bodies of patients who died of Covid “When relatives of such people were struggling, our PPE kit-clad volunteers managed the situation by handling transportation and cremation. All these expenses are being borne by the bank,” said the official.

Apart from this, the financial institution also provides food kits comprising rice and vegetables to Covid-affected families. “All these services are accessible to everyone irrespective of whether they are bank’s customers or not. So far, we have given away over 500 kits to families. The bank has also shifted over 100 patients to hospitals and sanitised more than 200 households,” he said.

Under the leadership of president N A Mani and director board members like KE Joseph, Mohammed Basheer, the bank has been coordinating the activities for few months now. “It’s a herculean task. Though we started it after the second wave of Covid hit, we are getting numerous calls from families. Considering the situation in the state, we are thinking to continuing the services for a longer period. Many people approach us with financial contributions, we are asking them to donate PPE kits, gloves, masks and other requirements, and not money,” he said.