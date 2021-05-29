STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jump to fitness

Ever heard of a gravity jump? Kerala Football team captain Midhun V will tell you more

Published: 29th May 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya  U R 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Fitness enthusiasts are treading over yet another year of disappointments with all the gyms closing down due to the second wave. But Kerala Football team captain Midhun V is here for the rescue! The footballer is scoring well on social media with his recent lockdown workout videos that feature fun and fit moves like gravity jump, superman push up and aztec push-ups. 

The Kannur-native has been receiving rave reviews for his gravity jumps, where he is seen cruising over the surface of the water in seconds. A bank employee based in the capital city, he returned to Kannur when the lockdown was declared. “I missed ground practice with my team because of that. Being an athlete, I chose to maintain my fitness by working out at home. A few months ago, I came across a Kung Fu artist from China who moved swiftly across the surface of three buckets of water. I found out that it will help balance my body and its movement,” he says.

Though the move just takes few seconds, it took Midhun months to master it. “I had to shed weight and tone my body. It adds a lot of flexibility to your body,” says Midhun, who quipped that few of his Malayali followers broke few buckets at home practising the gravity jump, and their mothers weren’t happy. 

WORD OF ADVICE
Midhun has a piece of advice to keep the body and mind fit. “This lockdown has made us all a little inactive, spending a lot of time brooding at home. It is necessary to manage to work out at home, to keep the body and mind fresh and increase immunity. Try to involve your family in your workout sessions too. It will help you bond, and stay healthy,” he says.
@mithun_mithu23 on Instagram
 

