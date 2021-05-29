STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police find child’s stolen cycle in hours

To her surprise, however, she received a call from the station on Friday, saying they found her stolen bike.

Keerthana with her bicycle at  the Central police station on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Keerthana, a Class 7 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, had little hope when she rang up Central Police Station Circle Inspector Nizar A on Thursday, requesting him to find her bicycle that went missing from her house. To her surprise, however, she received a call from the station on Friday, saying they found her stolen bike.

“The child was very sad when she called. She said the bicycle was close to her heart because she bought it using the money she saved over the past two years,” said Nizar. Hence, despite their tight schedule, all patrol teams were immediately alerted and a team was deployed to find the cycle. 

“One of our teams spotted a rag picker with a women’s bicycle under suspicious circumstances. As the cycle matched the description, we seized it,” Nizar said, adding that the student expressed her happiness by writing a letter thanking the cops. The bicycle was later handed over to her at the station.

