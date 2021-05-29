Special Covid vaccination drive in Chellanam to begin on May 31

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of rising Covid cases in the coastal belt of Chellanam, special vaccination sessions will begin in the area from Monday (May 31). According to District Collector S Suhas, the recent rise in cases in the panchayat was due to the events that unfolded in the wake of the rough seas.

“Recently, due to sea erosion and rough seas, many had to shift their household items and stay at relief camps. It is difficult to follow the Covid protocol in such a situation and it is noted that many got infected from these camps. Therefore, the test positivity rate (TPR) in the region has started to rise slightly and as a preventive measure, we are conducting a special vaccination drive,” said Suhas. Around 120 patients tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in the Covid review meeting, held on Friday decided to take actions against persons and laboratories violating the Covid testing protocol and guidelines. According to DDMA, it has been found that many are violating the quarantine norms in the district.

According to the health officials, it is also noted that those confirmed with Covid-19 infection are concealing the information. “The laboratories are required to follow all guidelines including collecting the affidavit from those arriving at labs for conducting Covid tests. If the rules are violated, actions would be taken against the labs,” said a health official.

Those belonging to the priority list and those who have registered on the CoWIN portal and notified the time and place for vaccination will be able receive the jab at all centres on Saturdays. They should carry their employee ID cards along with them to the centre.

DISTRICT RECORDS 2,237 FRESH CASES

Kochi: Ernakulam district on Friday reported 2,237 new Covid cases. The TPR stood at 16.85 per cent. The sources of infection of 50 persons could not be traced. As many as nine health workers and 23 migrant labourers tested positive for Covid-19. Meanwhile, 2,303 Covid patients recovered from the illness.