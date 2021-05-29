STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Special Covid vaccination drive in Chellanam to begin on May 31

In the wake of rising Covid cases in the coastal belt of Chellanam, special vaccination sessions will begin in the area from Monday (May 31).

Published: 29th May 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of rising Covid cases in the coastal belt of Chellanam, special vaccination sessions will begin in the area from Monday (May 31). According to District Collector S Suhas, the recent rise in cases in the panchayat was due to the events that unfolded in the wake of the rough seas. 

“Recently, due to sea erosion and rough seas, many had to shift their household items and stay at relief camps. It is difficult to follow the Covid protocol in such a situation and it is noted that many got infected from these camps. Therefore, the test positivity rate (TPR) in the region has started to rise slightly and as a preventive measure, we are conducting a special vaccination drive,” said Suhas. Around 120 patients tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. 

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in the Covid review meeting, held on Friday decided to take actions against persons and laboratories violating the Covid testing protocol and guidelines. According to DDMA, it has been found that many are violating the quarantine norms in the district. 

According to the health officials, it is also noted that those confirmed with Covid-19 infection are concealing the information. “The laboratories are required to follow all guidelines including collecting the affidavit from those arriving at labs for conducting Covid tests. If the rules are violated, actions would be taken against the labs,” said a health official. 

Those belonging to the priority list and those who have registered on the CoWIN portal and notified the time and place for vaccination will be able receive the jab at all centres on Saturdays. They should carry their employee ID cards along with them to the centre.   

DISTRICT RECORDS 2,237 FRESH CASES
Kochi: Ernakulam district on Friday reported 2,237 new Covid cases. The TPR stood at 16.85 per cent. The sources of infection of 50 persons could not be traced. As many as nine health workers and 23 migrant labourers tested positive for Covid-19. Meanwhile, 2,303 Covid patients recovered from the illness. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chellanam COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp