STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones

Pre-monsoon activities, emergency services won’t be disrupted in new containment zones

Published: 30th May 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Police checking at MG road on Sunday as part of the the weekend restrictions similar to lockdown. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

Police checking at MG road on Sunday as part of the the weekend restrictions similar to lockdown. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the number of Covid cases in state witnessing a downward trend, authorities have decided to strengthen Covid enforcement activities in the district by declaring containment zones in several local bodies where the test positivity rate (TPR) is above 25 per cent. As per the decision taken in the District Disaster Management Committee meeting held on Saturday, 35 panchayats, one municipality and several divisions of Kochi Corporation have been declared as containment zones. As per the decision, the order will be in effect from Sunday midnight onward. 

Along with Piravom municipality, lockdown has been imposed in panchayats such as Chellanam, Manjallur, Mulavukadu, Elangunnapuzha, Edavanakkad, Njarakkal, Edathala, Cheranelloor, Kumbalangi, Chengamanadu, Ambalur, Kavalangad, Poothrika, Malayattoor-Neeleswaram, Nayarambalam, Kadamakudi, Ezhikkara, Keezhmad, Okkal, Sreemoolanagaram, Varappetti, Kumbalam, Kottuvalli, Kanjur, Payipra, Kalady, Vazhakkulam, Venkora, Thiruvaniyoor, Kunnathunadu and Kuttampuzha. Meanwhile, the divisions in the corporation such as 5, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 31, 32, 33, 34, 43, 44, 45, 52, 53, 54, 57, 64, 69, 70 and 71 were made containment zones. 

“Only people who are working in essential service sector will be allowed to enter or leave containment zones. They should travel with a permit from the office concerned. More restrictions will be imposed in wards where Covid cases are high,” the collector said, adding that pre-monsoon activities and emergency services will not be disrupted in newly declared containment zones.

He said more Covid tests will be conducted in the district. “As we did in earlier days, mobile teams will be deployed to carry out more tests. Along with symptomatic patients, Covid tests will also be done on asymptomatic patients, “he added.  In the meantime, the district administration intends to impose restrictions in other municipalities, including Thrikkakara and Tripunithura.”The decision will be taken in the next few days after assessing the situation,” said S Suhas, District Collector. District panchayat president Ullas Thomas, Mayor M Anil Kumar, district-level officials from various departments, including police and health, also attended the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi containment zones COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp