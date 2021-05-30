35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the number of Covid cases in state witnessing a downward trend, authorities have decided to strengthen Covid enforcement activities in the district by declaring containment zones in several local bodies where the test positivity rate (TPR) is above 25 per cent. As per the decision taken in the District Disaster Management Committee meeting held on Saturday, 35 panchayats, one municipality and several divisions of Kochi Corporation have been declared as containment zones. As per the decision, the order will be in effect from Sunday midnight onward.

Along with Piravom municipality, lockdown has been imposed in panchayats such as Chellanam, Manjallur, Mulavukadu, Elangunnapuzha, Edavanakkad, Njarakkal, Edathala, Cheranelloor, Kumbalangi, Chengamanadu, Ambalur, Kavalangad, Poothrika, Malayattoor-Neeleswaram, Nayarambalam, Kadamakudi, Ezhikkara, Keezhmad, Okkal, Sreemoolanagaram, Varappetti, Kumbalam, Kottuvalli, Kanjur, Payipra, Kalady, Vazhakkulam, Venkora, Thiruvaniyoor, Kunnathunadu and Kuttampuzha. Meanwhile, the divisions in the corporation such as 5, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 31, 32, 33, 34, 43, 44, 45, 52, 53, 54, 57, 64, 69, 70 and 71 were made containment zones.

“Only people who are working in essential service sector will be allowed to enter or leave containment zones. They should travel with a permit from the office concerned. More restrictions will be imposed in wards where Covid cases are high,” the collector said, adding that pre-monsoon activities and emergency services will not be disrupted in newly declared containment zones.

He said more Covid tests will be conducted in the district. “As we did in earlier days, mobile teams will be deployed to carry out more tests. Along with symptomatic patients, Covid tests will also be done on asymptomatic patients, “he added. In the meantime, the district administration intends to impose restrictions in other municipalities, including Thrikkakara and Tripunithura.”The decision will be taken in the next few days after assessing the situation,” said S Suhas, District Collector. District panchayat president Ullas Thomas, Mayor M Anil Kumar, district-level officials from various departments, including police and health, also attended the meeting.