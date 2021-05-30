STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ASI missing, kin allege torture by superior officer

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with Harbour police station has been missing since Friday morning, reportedly following repeated mental torture by his superior officer.

Published: 30th May 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 07:19 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with Harbour police station has been missing since Friday morning, reportedly following repeated mental torture by his superior officer. The Palluruthy police have registered a case on the complaint lodged by the wife of ASI Utham Kumar.  As per the complaint, Utham Kumar left to the police station for duty on Friday morning and did not return. 

His relatives alleged that Inspector of Police, Harbour police station, had issued a show-cause notice to the ASI for reporting for duty late and directed to submit his explanation in this regard on Friday. Utham Kumar was under tremendous pressure following the incident. His wife alleged that the inspector subjected him to mental torture several times. 

An investigation is on based on the mobile tower location of the officer, police said adding that they have received clues on his whereabouts. Earlier, in June 2019, the then circle inspector of Central police station V S Navas had gone missing after an ACP allegedly abused him personally over the common wireless set, which was reportedly heard by all personnel on night duty. 
He was later found at Karur in Tamil Nadu after two days.

